World

A Taiwanese fighter jet crashes during a training exercise and the pilot is found safe

A Taiwanese fighter jet crashed during a nighttime training exercise on Tuesday but the pilot who ejected has been found safe, the defense ministry said.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
September 10, 2024 at 3:56PM

TAIPEI, Taiwan — A Taiwanese fighter jet crashed during a nighttime training exercise on Tuesday but the pilot who ejected has been found safe, the defense ministry said.

The Mirage 2000 jet lost power at around 8 p.m., the ministry said. Rescuers found the pilot about two hours later.

Hsieh Pei-hsun was conscious and taken to a military hospital for an exam. He had been flying off the coast of Hsinchu, a city south of Taipei on the island's west side.

Taiwan purchased Mirage 2000 jets from France during the 1990s and relies on them as well as U.S.-made F-16Vs for its air force.

The self-ruled Taiwan faces frequent military exercises near its waters by China, which claims the island as its territory and threatens to use military force to bring it under its control.

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from World

See More
World

Lawyers who once represented Kremlin's late foe Navalny go on trial in Russia

Three lawyers who once represented the late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny went on trial Thursday in Russia, part of the Kremlin's unrelenting crackdown on dissent that has in recent years reached levels unseen since the Soviet times.

World

Pope marvels at Singapore's skyscrapers and asks that the lowest migrant workers not be forgotten

World

Death toll climbs to 199 in Vietnam as typhoon's aftermath brings flash floods and landslides