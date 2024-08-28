A Swiss citizen has been arrested in Burkina Faso, Switzerland's foreign ministry says

The landlocked nation of 20 million people has been ravaged in the past eight years by violence from extremist groups loosely affiliated with al-Qaida and the Islamic State organization, and from fighting between government forces and the militants. At least 100 villagers and soldiers were killed in central Burkina Faso last weekend during an attack by al-Qaida-linked jihadis in what analysts described as one of the deadliest assaults this year.