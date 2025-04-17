Wires

A suspect is in custody and multiple victims reported in shooting at Florida State University, AP source says

A suspect is in custody and multiple victims reported in shooting at Florida State University, AP source says.

The Associated Press
April 17, 2025 at 5:41PM

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A suspect is in custody and multiple victims reported in shooting at Florida State University, AP source says.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

Supreme Court will hear arguments in May over Trump's plan to impose restrictions on birthright citizenship

Supreme Court will hear arguments in May over Trump's plan to impose restrictions on birthright citizenship.

Wires

A suspect is in custody and multiple victims reported in shooting at Florida State University, AP source says

Wires

At least three people have been killed in a cable car accident south of Naples, officials say