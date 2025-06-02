A surprise drone attack on airfields across Russia encapsulates Ukraine's wartime strategy

KYIV, Ukraine — The covert operation was described as one for the ''history books'' by Ukraine's president. In the span of a few hours on Sunday, nearly a third of Moscow's strategic bomber fleet was destroyed or damaged with cheaply made drones sneaked into Russian territory, according to Ukrainian officials.
The undertaking by Ukraine's Security Service, codenamed ''Spiderweb,'' involved more than 18 months of painstaking planning and great risk. It was personally overseen by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
It came to fruition at a time in the 3-year-old war when peace talks have failed to deliver the unconditional ceasefire long-sought by Kyiv, and as Moscow continues to launch record-breaking numbers of drone and missile barrages.
The attack on Sunday encapsulates Ukraine's wartime strategy: Outnumbered, outgunned and dependent on Western partners, Ukrainian military planners have sought innovative and cost-effective means to exact Russian losses, often leaning on the element of surprise.
Here's what we know about the Ukrainian attack so far:
Ukraine says 4 airfields were attacked
Zelenskyy said 117 drones were used in the operation in which four military airfields were attacked resulting in the severe damage or destruction of 34% of Russia's fleet of air missile carriers.
The complex operation was directed from an office that was next door to an office of the Russian security service, the FSB, Zelenskyy said, without elaborating on where in Russia it was. Executing it involved smuggling in first-person view, or FPV, drones to Russia, where they were placed in wooden containers, which were eventually taken by truck close to the airfields.