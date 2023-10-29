Q: I recently finished watching all of "Suits" on Netflix. I know it ended, but is there a chance of new episodes?

A: As you may know, "Suits" became a sensation this summer, four years after its original nine-season run ended, when it spent three months at the top of the ratings for streaming shows. That, of course, led to fans' hopes for more — and hesitation from "Suits" creator Aaron Korsh, who said, "It's really hard work to come up with plots for a show that you love and care about and want to be great." But not long ago, the Hollywood Reporter said Korsh "is in the early stages of developing a show set in the world of ('Suits') — but it's not a reboot or sequel. Instead, the potential series would feature new characters and a new setting, similar to other multi-show franchises." The report added that any return of the original shows' characters "is a question for much further down the road."

A 'Miracle' discovery

Q: When I was a young kid, we watched a movie about a boy who lived at a monastery. He went to a place in the monastery and saw Jesus on the cross. Not sure if the boy was ill, and I think he talked with Jesus and in the end died in his arms. Any chance of finding this?

A: That is "The Miracle of Marcelino," a 1955 movie. Places to find it include Tubi, YouTube and on DVD.

Just speculation

Q: We really enjoyed the BBC series "Bodyguard" starring Richard Madden, which I understand was hugely successful in Britain. Is another season coming soon?

A: The drama with "Game of Thrones" star Madden as a war veteran assigned to guard a British politician certainly acquired a lot of fans when it aired in 2018. And every couple of years reports pop up about a second season being in the works. But one site earlier this year summed up the latest speculation as "a bunch of ifs and maybes."

More Matlock

Q: Several months ago, I saw an announcement about a new series coming soon, "Matlock," starring Kathy Bates. I know that the Hollywood strikes have affected production schedules, but I was hoping you could assure me the series is still planned.

A: CBS still has the series on its consumer website, with the optimistic declaration it is "coming soon." Soon, of course, depends on when the actors' strike is settled.

The new series is said to be "inspired by" the Andy Griffith legal drama from the 1980s and '90s. According to the network, Bates plays Madeline "Matty" Matlock, an attorney at a prestigious law firm "where she uses her unassuming demeanor and wily tactics to win cases."

A 'Grimm' outlook

Q: I recently rewatched all of "Grimm" on Comet. I seem to recall that when it originally ended, there was talk about making a continuation series featuring the grown children of Nick and Adalind. Was that ever a thing, or just a dream of mine?

A: There has been talk for years about reviving the supernatural drama, which originally aired on NBC from 2011-2017. There was a burst of excitement in 2018 when NBC reportedly began planning a spinoff, but that plan went nowhere.

