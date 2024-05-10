A strong solar storm heads to Earth. Here’s what to know about northern lights

NEW YORK — A strong solar storm headed to Earth could produce colorful aurora displays across more U.S. states than usual Tuesday night.
The sun earlier this week burped out huge bursts of energy called coronal mass ejections, leading space weather forecasters to issue a geomagnetic storm watch.
Northern lights were forecast in Alaska, Washington, Oregon, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Michigan, Wisconsin, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine. Parts of northern Idaho, Wyoming, Nebraska, Iowa, Illinois, New York and Pennsylvania may also get a view.
The strength of the light show will depend on how Earth’s magnetic field interacts with the solar bursts, said Shawn Dahl at NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center.
Here’s what to know about auroras and how to spot them.
What are northern lights?
The sun is at the maximum phase of its 11-year activity cycle, making the light displays more common and widespread. Colorful northern lights have decorated night skies in unexpected places and space weather experts say there are more auroras still to come.
‘‘This is going to kind of continue off and on throughout the year,‘’ Dahl said.