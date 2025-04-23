ISTANBUL — A strong earthquake is felt in Istanbul and surrounding regions.
A strong earthquake is felt in Istanbul and surrounding regions
A strong earthquake is felt in Istanbul and surrounding regions.
The Associated Press
April 23, 2025 at 10:01AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Death toll from Israeli strike on school-turned-shelter in Gaza City climbs to 23, official says
Death toll from Israeli strike on school-turned-shelter in Gaza City climbs to 23, official says.