A strike would add to turbulent times at Boeing

Jan. 5 - A fuselage panel covering an unused emergency exit blows off an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9 seven minutes after takeoff from Portland, Oregon. The blowout leaves a gaping hole in the jetliner. The rapid loss of cabin pressure created decompression so violent that it blew open the cockpit door and tore off the co-pilot's headset. Oxygen masks drop from the ceiling and pilots made a safe emergency landing with none of the 171 passengers and six crew members seriously injured.