A still-unfolding diplomatic road seeking peace in Ukraine has had many twists and turns

It was a weekend of diplomatic announcements on the war in Ukraine.
First, European leaders assembled in Kyiv on Saturday with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to put pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin for a ceasefire. Then, after midnight, the Kremlin leader surfaced in Moscow to unveil a proposal for talks in Istanbul, Turkey.
If both Putin and Zelenskyy sit down with each other, it would be a first in the 3-year-old war.
Key events that have shaped efforts to end the war since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022:
Feb. 28, 2022: Ukrainian and Russian delegations meet in neighboring Belarus for the first time after the invasion. Talks continue over the next two weeks, but no apparent agreements emerge other than a decision to set up humanitarian corridors for civilians.
March 21, 2022: Zelenskyy calls for direct talks with Putin but is rebuffed by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. A day later, Zelenskyy says he is prepared to discuss a commitment for Ukraine to not to seek NATO membership in exchange for a ceasefire, the withdrawal of Russian troops and a guarantee of Ukraine's security.
March 29, 2022: Talks begin in Istanbul, Turkey, with Moscow saying it's willing to ''fundamentally cut back'' military activity near Kyiv and the northern city of Chernihiv, while Ukraine said it was open to discussing neutral status for Ukraine if its security is backed by other nations.
April 7, 2022: Lavrov rejects a Ukrainian peace proposal as ''unacceptable. '' He says Kyiv has walked back on an agreement to exempt the Crimean Peninsula from wider Ukrainian security guarantees. Russia illegally annexed Crimea in 2014.