Russian actors made fake video depicting mail-in ballots for Trump being destroyed, FBI says

The quick knockdown of the staged video showed how election officials have learned to move swiftly to counter false narratives over the last four years, ever since a large swath of American voters became distrustful in the voting process in 2020. Yet the video's detailed mimicking of ballots in a key county in this year's presidential race was a wake-up call that demonstrated how committed foreign actors are to undermining faith in the U.S. voting process in the critical stretch before voting concludes.