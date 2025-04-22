A St. Paul teenager’s fan letter led to friendship with William F. Buckley

“People say I’m so quaint to think this way, but the centerpiece in the book is when I asked Bill a question that was pointedly political and he looked at me and said, ‘You know, Larry, politics is my vocation. Not my avocation,’” said Perelman. “I wish everyone would take a look at that and say, ‘We are at dinner parties. Let’s try to stay away from politics and religion,’ or ‘When we go to a concert hall, let’s focus on other things, the things that can bring us together.’”