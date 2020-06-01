Salons and barbershops across the Twin Cities began to cautiously reopen on Monday with strict limitations on their capacity and newly mandated health procedures.

The shops had been closed for more than two months after the state imposed stay-at-home orders to stop the spread of COVID-19. With the restrictions, they were allowed to reopen on Monday, along with businesses such as tattoo parlors, campgrounds and restaurant patios.

For those shops near the urban cores of Minneapolis and St. Paul, owners have had to weigh the safety challenges of reopening in light of the recent riots and vandalism of some businesses following the police-involved death of George Floyd last week.

“It is tough,” said Javier Soliz, owner of VIP Cutz on Arcade Street in the St. Paul neighborhood of Payne-Phalen. “I was thinking of not opening. … But how was I going to make money and save? We got to stay East Side strong. We got to stay Twin Cities strong.”

Even some salons in the suburbs postponed reopening because of the unrest. Still, there were chairs open for business across the state.

Soliz boarded up the windows of his barbershop Saturday as a precaution and spraypainted messages supporting the Black Lives Matter movement as hopeful deterrents against rioters such as “R.I.P. George” along with a mention that children live upstairs in apartments above the shop.

Soliz said his shop has been a positive community neighbor and has collected school supplies and given out free haircuts in the past which he said he wanted to continue in the near future.

VIP Cutz planned to open at noon with one barber and Soliz, but the boards will remain on the windows as a precaution. Customers and barbers will have to wear masks, and appointments that could have taken 30 minutes before will take a full hour to allow time for staff to disinfect stations, Soliz said. Soliz renovated his shop last year and said the barber chairs were already well spaced and will comply with social distancing standards.

“Today we are going to see how it works out,” Soliz said.

Salons and barbershops were originally directed that they would be allowed to operate at 25% capacity and stylists and customers would need to wear masks.

However, the State Fire Marshal Division of the Minnesota Department of Public Safety released additional guidance for salons to determine how many people they could have in their shops at one time.

For an existing salon, each person is allotted 100 square feet of space to calculate the occupant load of the space and then 25% of that amount is the number of people that are able to be in the salon not including employees. So for a 1,500-square-foot square-foot shop, the salon would only be able to have four customers at a time.

For salon owners like Brian Stevens, who co-owns 25 Great Clips salons in the Twin Cities, the rules with the occupant load means he has to have less customers in his shops than he previously thought.

“We already had people scheduled,” Stevens said. “It was too late for me to go back and say, ‘No.’”

Stevens said 23 of his 25 shops were scheduled to open Monday and most of his employees were coming back to work this week.

“We always figure out a way,” he said. “People are trying to do the right thing.”

