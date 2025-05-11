A split jury and a lie sent him to prison. Now he's working to change Louisiana's law

BATON ROUGE, La. — As 18-year-old Bobby Gumpright rode his bike home from his bartending job in New Orleans in 1999, he began to concoct a story about why he didn't have any money. In the throes of addiction and not wanting to admit he had spent his paycheck on drugs, Gumpright lied to his father and said a Black man had robbed him at gunpoint.
The fabrication spun out of control when a detective, armed with photos of potential suspects, asked Gumpright to point to the culprit.
Across town, Jermaine Hudson, a 20-year-old Black man, was pulled over for a traffic stop and taken into custody. He figured he would soon be released to go home to his pregnant wife and 10-month-old daughter.
Instead, he was charged with a crime he didn't commit.
Even though two jurors didn't believe Gumpright's story, Hudson was found guilty by a split jury, a practice that 20 years later would be deemed unconstitutional by the U.S. Supreme Court, which acknowledged its origins from racist Jim Crow laws.
Nearly 1,000 people convicted by split juries remain in prison in Louisiana.
Now, 25 years after Gumpright's lies sent Hudson to prison, the two unlikely friends are sharing their story in a push for legislation to give some of those people a chance to have their cases retired.
A split decision