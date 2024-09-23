MOSCOW — A Soyuz capsule with 2 Russians and 1 American from the International Space Station has landed in Kazakhstan.
A Soyuz capsule with 2 Russians and 1 American from the International Space Station has landed in Kazakhstan
A Soyuz capsule with 2 Russians and 1 American from the International Space Station has landed in Kazakhstan.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
September 23, 2024 at 12:06PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Wires
Lebanese health minister says 274 people have been killed in ongoing Israeli strikes, more than 1,000 wounded
Lebanese health minister says 274 people have been killed in ongoing Israeli strikes, more than 1,000 wounded.