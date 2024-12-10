SEOUL — A South Korean court says it has issued an arrest warrant for the former defense minister over imposition of martial law.
A South Korean court says it has issued an arrest warrant for the former defense minister over imposition of martial law
A South Korean court says it has issued an arrest warrant for the former defense minister over imposition of martial law.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
December 10, 2024 at 3:12PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
FBI Director Christopher Wray says he intends to resign at the end of Biden's term next month.