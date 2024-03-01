BERLIN — Four people were killed in shootings in northern Germany, police and prosecutors said Friday, and the suspect is a soldier who turned himself in.
The four victims, including a child, were shot overnight at locations in the rural Scheessel and Bothel areas, near Hannover and Bremen, authorities said in a statement.
The suspect, a German soldier, turned himself in to police shortly after the shooting, they said. His motive wasn't immediately clear, but they said that ''a motive in the family environment cannot be ruled out.''
