A sold-out Indy 500 packed with drama, from firings to Larson's double to Newgarden threepeat bid

INDIANAPOLIS — There has been so much drama ahead of the 109th running of the Indianapolis 500 that Kyle Larson's attempt to complete the 1,100-mile NASCAR double doesn't even crack the top attention-getters.
Roger Penske's credibility was tested this week and he fired the top three executives of his IndyCar team because the cars of two-time defending race winner Josef Newgarden and Will Power failed inspection. The team had modified a spec safety part — something IndyCar insists provided no competitive advantage — and it forced Penske to act.
The second major infraction in just over a year at Team Penske put The Captain's reputation at stake. He owns his team but also IndyCar, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and the Indy 500 — the most important race in the world to him, and one that the 88-year-old Penske has won a record 20 times.
''We had an organizational failure not once but two times. It hurts me in my gut,'' Penske told new TV partner Fox Sports. ''There's a certain amount of credibility you have to have. We let people down. We'll move on and our goal is to win the race.''
The grandstands are sold out for the first time since 2016 and the Indy 500 is slated to run hours before the Indiana Pacers host Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals a few miles away. The speedway is expecting 350,000 people will attend.
''The downside is that most of the talk going into our biggest race of the year is about that,'' 2008 Indy 500 winner Scott Dixon said of the Team Penske scandal. ''There's so many cool stories going into it.''
First Israeli driver will lead field
Robert Shwartzman will become the first Israeli driver in the 33-car field when he leads it to the green as the first rookie pole-winner since 1983. The 25-year-old is both Russian and Israeli, though he races under the Israeli flag.