A snowmobiler who crashed into a parked Black Hawk helicopter is awarded $3 million

His lawsuit argued that the helicopter crew didn't do enough to protect him, including failing to warn snowmobilers of the Black Hawk's presence on the trail, leaving the 14,500-pound (6,577-kilogram) aircraft briefly unattended and failing to illuminate it. The helicopter landed on an air strip approved by the Federal Aviation Administration and the crew members testified that trainings are often conducted in similar locations. But Smith, who said he had snowmobiled on the trail more than 100 times, said the last time an aircraft used it was decades ago when he was a child — and never a military aircraft.