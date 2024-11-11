Kafka’s work about an unidentified animal, barricaded underground against an unknown enemy, sets the tone, as epigraphs are wont to do (an even more appropriate snippet might have been, “In reality the burrow does provide a considerable degree of security, but by no means enough, for is one ever free from anxieties inside it?”). But Richard Adams’ “Watership Down” carries the metaphorical ball for Cheng’s slim but deeply rendered exploration of a family reeling after the unthinkable happens.