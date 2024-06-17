COLONIE, N.Y. — A small plane crashed in upstate New York near Albany on Monday, killing the pilot, who was the only person aboard, authorities said.
The twin-engine Piper PA-31 crashed near the end of the runway at Albany International Airport at around 8:15 a.m., the Federal Aviation Authority said.
Police in the Albany suburb of Colonie told the Times Union that the pilot was headed to Montreal when she experienced engine trouble and crashed. Her name was not immediately released.
A woman walking a dog near the crash site was treated for minor injuries, police said.
The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Local They paid thousands for dental implants that were not completed. Then their Woodbury dentist abruptly closed his doors.
More from Star Tribune
Local They paid thousands for dental implants that were not completed. Then their Woodbury dentist abruptly closed his doors.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
The Latest | Netanyahu dissolves War Cabinet that directed Gaza conflict, Israeli officials say
Israeli officials say Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has dissolved the influential War Cabinet that was tasked with steering the war in Gaza.
Nation
California firefighters gain ground against big wildfires after hot, windy weekend
Firefighters increased their containment of a large wildfire in mountains north of Los Angeles on Monday after a weekend of explosive, wind-driven growth along Interstate 5.
Sports
National Finals Rodeo to remain in Las Vegas through 2035
The National Finals Rodeo extended its agreement to remain in Las Vegas through 2035 and will pay more than $264 million to the competitors and stock contractors.
Nation
Indian national pleads not guilty in plot to assassinate a Sikh separatist leader in New York City
An Indian national extradited to the United States pleaded not guilty on Monday to charges arising from an alleged failed plot to assassinate a Sikh separatist leader in New York.
Sports
Kansas lawmakers to debate whether wooing the Chiefs with new stadium is worth the cost
Kansas legislators trying to lure the Kansas City Chiefs to their state argue that helping the Super Bowl champions build a new stadium could bring Kansas millions of dollars in income taxes from players and coaches, which are currently going to Missouri.