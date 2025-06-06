A Sikh Captain America and other stories: Takeaways from AP's report about faith themes in comics

Representation of many of the world's faiths and spiritual traditions has been minimal to nonexistent in the mainstream comics universe. Even when they are portrayed in comics, their presentation, as experts point out, is often inauthentic and sometimes, negative.
Recently, however, comic book writers and academics who study the intersection of religion and comics are observing a renaissance of sorts. They say this is because people close to these faith traditions have begun to tell these stories with a reverence and an authenticity that resonate with a wider audience.
Here's a look at some of the creators and trends:
A Sikh superhero with a message
''Captain America doesn't wear a beard and a turban, and he's white.''
Vishavjit Singh looked at the boy who uttered those words, and then he looked at himself — a skinny, bespectacled, turbaned, bearded Sikh in a Captain America suit.
''I wasn't offended, because I knew that this kid was going to have this image of me, a Sikh Captain America, forever in his mind,'' Singh said.
Singh's journey began after the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, triggered anti-Sikh hate incidents. Having faced hate and exclusion throughout his life, he decided to spread his message of kindness and inclusion by capitalizing on the appeal of comics and superheroes — an area where he found Sikh representation to be ''virtually zero.''