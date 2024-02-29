ORLANDO — At least one person is dead and several others were injured Wednesday night following a shooting in Orlando, Florida, police say.
At approximately 11:00 p.m. Orlando Police officers responded to the area of Iron Wedge Drive and South Lake Orlando in reference to several shots fired, WFTV reported. Upon arrival, officers located multiple victims including one deceased.
''We are working to identify all victims and their conditions," police said. This is an ongoing investigation, once we have more information we will make that available."
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Local 'Nothing could be more honorable:' Fallen Burnsville police, firefighter mourned in massive ceremony
More from Star Tribune
Local 'Nothing could be more honorable:' Fallen Burnsville police, firefighter mourned in massive ceremony
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
Russian rocket successfully puts Iranian satellite into orbit
A Russian rocket on Thursday successfully put an Iranian satellite into orbit, a launch that underlined increasingly close cooperation between Moscow and Tehran.
Business
How Chinese science fiction went from underground magazines to Netflix extravaganza
For a few days in October 2023, the capital of the science fiction world was Chengdu, China. Fans traveled from around the world as Worldcon, sci-fi 's biggest annual event, was held in the country for the first time.
Sports
Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani says he is married and that his new bride is Japanese
Baseball star Shohei Ohtani announced on his Instagram account on Thursday that he is married. The two-way player moved from the Los Angeles Angels to the Los Angeles Dodgers in December on a record-breaking contract worth $700 million over 10 years.
World
Pakistan swears in new parliament amid chaotic scenes, as Imran Khan's party protests vote count
Pakistan's National Assembly swore in newly elected members on Thursday in a chaotic scene, as allies of jailed former Premier Imran Khan protested what they claim was a rigged election.
World
Norwegian helicopter crashes in North Sea, killing 1 person and injuring 5 others
A helicopter flying between an offshore oil platform and mainland Norway crashed into the North Sea, killing one person and injuring five others, police said Thursday.