VIENNA — A shooting in southwestern Germany linked to a domestic dispute on Sunday left three dead and two wounded from the same family, police said.
The dead included the suspected shooter, another man and a woman, police spokesperson Ramona Döttling told The Associated Press. Police were called to the scene in the town of Albstadt, halfway between Stuttgart and Lake Constance, shortly after noon, she said.
The shooting took place in the same family, she said, adding an investigation was underway and there was no information on the motive for the shooting. The two wounded were women who were taken to a hospital in helicopters, Döttling said.
More from Star Tribune
Nation Trump is wounded but 'fine' after apparent assassination attempt leaves rally-goer and gunman dead
More from Star Tribune
Nation Trump is wounded but 'fine' after apparent assassination attempt leaves rally-goer and gunman dead
More from Star Tribune
Nation Trump is wounded but 'fine' after apparent assassination attempt leaves rally-goer and gunman dead
More from Star Tribune
Nation Trump is wounded but 'fine' after apparent assassination attempt leaves rally-goer and gunman dead
More from Star Tribune
Nation Trump is wounded but 'fine' after apparent assassination attempt leaves rally-goer and gunman dead
More from Star Tribune
Nation Trump is wounded but 'fine' after apparent assassination attempt leaves rally-goer and gunman dead
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
Global leaders condemn apparent assassination attempt targeting former US President Donald Trump
Global leaders expressed concern Sunday over an apparent assassination attempt targeting former U.S. President Donald Trump at a rally in Pennsylvania that left one attendee dead and critically injured two others.
World
The leader of Nepal's largest communist party has been named the country's new prime minister
The leader of the Nepal's largest communist party, Khadga Prasad Oli, was named the Himalayan nation's new prime minister on Sunday following the collapse of a previous coalition government.
Sports
Carlos Alcaraz takes first 2 sets of Wimbledon final against Novak Djokovic, leads 6-2, 6-2
Carlos Alcaraz is one set away from a second straight Wimbledon title.
World
Hamas says Gaza cease-fire talks haven't paused and claims military chief survived Israeli strike
Hamas said Sunday that Gaza cease-fire talks continue and the group's military commander is in good health, a day after the Israeli military targeted Mohammed Deif with a massive airstrike that local health officials said killed at least 90 people, including children.
World
UK Foreign Secretary visits Israel and West Bank and calls for an immediate cease-fire in Gaza
The new British foreign secretary called for an immediate cease-fire in Gaza during a visit to Israel and the Palestinian territories on Sunday, his second international trip since Labour's resounding victory in elections earlier this month.