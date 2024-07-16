DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Police in Oman said Tuesday a shooting in a mosque has killed four people and wounded others.
The Royal Oman Police said in a statement online the shooting happened in the Wadi Kabir neighborhood of Muscat, the Omani capital.
Police gave no motive nor said who was suspected of carrying out the attack.
Oman is on the eastern edge of the Arabian Peninsula. Such violence is rare in the sultanate.
The U.S. Embassy in Oman issued a warning for Americans to ''stay away from the area.''
