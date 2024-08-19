Just days before, another Biga, named Paul, was arrested for a series of murders committed during the 1990s, along a wooded road south of Sydney. Chris wears a button that proclaims “NO RELATION” as he works a barbecue grill outside a polling site. He frets that he may lose the race because of the coincidence, lamenting the killer’s “right to participate in the process of my name, the democratic process, my blackened name.”