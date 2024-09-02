A senior Russian military commander detained in a fraud case as investigation widens

Mumindzhanov received the bribe from suppliers who wanted to secure a contract with Russia's Ministry of Defense for the supply of military uniforms, including for soldiers fighting in Ukraine, the Investigative Committee said. It added that, at the time the bribe was paid, Mumindzhanov was the head of a department which sourced supplies and resources for the Defense Ministry and that the contract for uniforms was worth 1.5 billion roubles ($16.75 million.)