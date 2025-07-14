A Senate vote this week will test the popularity of DOGE spending cuts

WASHINGTON — Senate Republicans will test the popularity of Department of Government Efficiency spending cuts this week by aiming to pass President Donald Trump's request to claw back $9.4 billion in public media and foreign aid spending.
Senate Democrats are trying to kill the measure but need a few Republicans uncomfortable with the president's effort to join them.
Trump's Republican administration is employing a rarely used tool that allows the president to transmit a request to cancel previously approved funding authority. The request triggers a 45-day clock under which the funds are frozen. If Congress fails to act within that period, then the spending stands. That clock expires Friday.
The House has already approved Trump's request on a mostly party line 214-212 vote. The Senate has little time to spare to beat the deadline for the president's signature. Another House vote will be needed if senators amend the legislation, adding more uncertainty to the outcome.
Here's a closer look at this week's debate.
Public media on the chopping block
Trump has asked lawmakers to rescind nearly $1.1 billion from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, which represents the full amount it's due to receive during the next two budget years.
The White House says the public media system is politically biased and an unnecessary expense.