Faced with a growing corona­virus threat, the governor of North Dakota last month posed a question to a friend from his private-sector days. The friend, a software engineer, had once created a location-tracking app for football fans at North Dakota State University who liked to meet up when traveling to big games.

“Can you track people for COVID?” asked the governor, Douglas Burgum. Within days, the engineer, Tim Brookins, had reworked the football app to do just that, he recalled in an interview. The app is now being used in North and South Dakota as part of statewide efforts to ramp up contact tracing for people infected with the coronavirus.

The new app is part of a worldwide scramble to deploy smartphone tools to rein in the pandemic. If the virus’s path can be tracked, even predicted, the hope is that more people will be able to resume at least part of their normal routines — and fewer will need to confine themselves at home.

At their core, the apps are intended to gather information about the movements of people who have tested positive for the virus, alert others who might have crossed their paths and, in some cases, make sure infected people stay quarantined. They use smartphone technologies, such as GPS and Bluetooth, to collect and share the data, making them agile and easy to use but also providing an enticing target for hackers or government surveillance.

Several dozen countries, states, universities and companies are racing to develop and begin using the digital tools, which public health experts said could improve person-to-person contact tracing but are not a panacea. The mad dash has left some places with a confusing mishmash of options and has some computer security researchers worried about vulnerabilities in hastily written software.

There is no evidence that the apps will be effective without widespread testing for the virus and without enormous numbers of voluntary participants, which could be hampered by years of privacy scandals involving both governments and companies.

Aware of the problems, Apple and Google announced this month they were creating software that public health authorities could use to make apps. The tool will allow different apps to work together and has the support of many privacy experts. But several technology law scholars expressed concern that even well-intentioned digital surveillance tools could become problematic and are difficult to withdraw.

“We’ve already learned what moving fast and breaking things can do to society,” said Woodrow Hartzog, a professor of law and computer science at Northeastern University, referring to the negative consequences of a tech mind-set that values speed and disruption above all else.

Only 25,000 people in North Dakota, about 3% of the population, have downloaded the state’s app, which before last week was available only for iPhones. Last month, Singapore introduced a voluntary contact-tracing app, but only about 1.1 million people — 20% of the population — have downloaded it. Norway’s app has caught on more quickly, with nearly 30% of residents signing up for it since it was released about a week and a half ago.

A recent study by epidemiologists at Oxford University estimated that 60% of the population in a given area would need to use an automated app that traces contacts and notifies users of exposure, combined with other tactics such as broader testing and the quarantining of the most vulnerable people, for the app to contain the virus.

Despite the uncertainty, some health experts say the virus spreads so quickly and stealthily that there is an urgent need for new mechanisms to combat it.