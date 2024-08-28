A Russian missile hits the Ukrainian president's home city as it mourns deaths in an earlier attack

A Ukrainian security official told The Associated Press that an operation by the country's military intelligence agency, known by its acronym GUR, struck oil depots in Russia's Rostov and Kirov regions Wednesday. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he wasn't authorized to speak publicly about the strikes, did not provide further details. It would be the first known Ukrainian attack on the Kirov region, which is about 950 kilometers (600 miles) northeast of the Ukrainian border.