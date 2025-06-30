A Russian media outlet is raided in Azerbaijan's capital as tensions rise between Moscow and Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan — Police in Azerbaijan's capital of Baku searched the offices of Russia's state-funded news outlet Sputnik on Monday, local media reported, as tensions rose between the two countries after the deaths of two ethnic Azerbaijanis during a police raid last week in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg.
Sputnik had continued working in the country via ''illegal financing,'' despite having its official accreditation revoked in February 2025, the Ministry of Internal Affairs said.
Arrests were made during the search, it said, without elaborating. Images on Azerbaijani media outlets appeared to show two men taken away by masked police.
They included Sputnik's Azerbaijan's editor-in-chief, Yevgeny Belousov, and its director, Igor Kartavykh, according to Sputnik's sister outlet, state-owned RIA Novosti.
In Moscow, Azerbaijan Ambassador Rahman Mustafayev was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry after the raid and notified of ''the illegal detention of Russian journalists,'' according to ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova, as cited by the Russian news service Interfax.
The search followed official protests from Baku after Russian police raided the homes of ethnic Azerbaijanis in the Ural Mountains city of Yekaterinburg on Friday.
Two brothers, Ziyaddin and Huseyn Safarov, were killed, and several others were seriously injured during the raids, officials said, with nine people detained.
Sayfaddin Huseynli, a brother of the two dead Azerbaijanis, told The Associated Press the raids were ''an inhumane, cruel act by Russia against migrants — an act of intimidation.''