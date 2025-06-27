A rundown of recent Trump administration vaccine policy changes

The Trump administration continued to reshape U.S. health policy in recent days with several moves that could change what vaccines people can get to protect themselves from common illnesses.
Some of the changes are immediate, others are still being discussed, and Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. must still sign off on some.
Doctors' groups have expressed alarm at the moves made by Kennedy, a longtime anti-vaccine activist, and his appointees, who at times have ignored well-established science. Nearly 80 medical groups, including the American Medical Association, issued a statement backing vaccines against common respiratory ailments as ''among the best tools to protect the public.''
''We come together as physicians from every corner of medicine to reaffirm our commitment to these lifesaving vaccines,'' the groups wrote.
Here's what to know about some of the recent vaccine policy changes:
Flu shots and thimerosal
On Thursday, a vaccine advisory group handpicked by Kennedy recommended that just about every American get a flu shot this fall.
But the group also said people should avoid shots containing thimerosal, a preservative used only in large multi-dose vials that has been proven to be safe. The ingredient isn't used in single-dose flu shots, the type of syringe used for about 95% of U.S. flu shots last season.