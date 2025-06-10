A rookie called Otto: Undrafted Kemp gets 3 hits and sparks rally in 1st home game for Phillies

PHILADELPHIA — Otto Kemp wandered alone for about 20 minutes in his first trip to Citizens Bank Park — ''people were (like) what is this guy doing in this place?'' — when he spotted Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto. Hours before Realmuto would score the winning run in an extra-innings comeback — a run set-up in large part by Kemp's bunt single in the two-run rally — he found the rookie and showed him the way to the clubhouse.
''I kind of walked with him and let him take me,'' Kemp said, laughing. ''Just trying to enjoy it. Get the lay of the land. Every clubhouse is different. Enjoy the day. Enjoy the moment.''
Kemp's improbable rise from undrafted Division II prospect out of Point Loma Nazarene University in California to signing a free-agent minor-league deal with the Phillies in 2022 through four minor-league stops finally brought him Monday night for the first time to Citizens Bank Park.
Not as a fan such as reliever Orion Kerkering, who had to scrounge for upper deck tickets as a prospect to watch the 2022 World Series. Or even former Phillies pitcher Tyler Phillips, who practically grew up at the ballpark as a diehard fan of the team.
Kemp saved his first trip to the ballpark for when he finally made the major leagues.
''I just tried to keep it special,'' he said. ''I just tried to keep it something that I get to do on the first day I get to the big leagues. It was kind of just a little bit of motivation to keep me pushing and get to this point.''
The 25-year-old Kemp's push took him first to Pittsburgh when he was called up Saturday from Triple-A Lehigh Valley with slugger Bryce Harper on the injured list. Kemp made his third straight start Monday night, this one against the Chicago Cubs and he finished a sparkling 3 for 5 with an error, his first career hit and run scored.
Kemp said he hadn't bunted since he played collegiate summer baseball for the St. Cloud Rox in 2021.