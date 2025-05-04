A roofless palace in Italy's Viterbo hosted the first and longest conclave

VITERBO, Italy — It was the mounting rage of citizens in Viterbo, a small town north of Rome, that put an end to the longest papal election in the history of the Catholic Church, forging for the first time the word ''conclave.''
The Viterbo conclave in the 13th century was a pivotal event in papal elections, lasting almost three years – exactly 1,006 days – due to deep divisions among the cardinals over the name of the new pope.
Viterbo is also considered the birthplace of modern conclaves, where cardinals are confined to a single place until they elect a new pontiff, and often need to negotiate before reaching a compromise on the final name.
In November 1268, the cardinals -- summoned in Viterbo to elect the successor of the late Pope Clement IV -- were split mainly between two factions and couldn't reach a consensus before September 1271.
Drastic measures
As the cardinals continued to deliberate in Viterbo, frustration rose among locals due to the lack of progress, as political and internal struggles had cast a shadow over the election.
Those divisions stemmed from the cardinals' allegiance to competing parties, mainly supporters of the papacy and the Holy Roman Empire. That was further complicated by personal and family ties, making any agreement on the pope's election extremely difficult.
The electing marathon led citizens ,who at the time had to pay for the cardinals' room and board expenses, to resort to drastic measures.