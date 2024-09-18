World

A rockfall triggered by a rainstorm kills a woman hiker in Greece

By The Associated Press

September 18, 2024 at 6:10PM

ATHENS, Greece — A rockfall triggered by a sudden rainstorm fatally injured a hiker in a popular national park on the Greek island of Crete Wednesday, authorities said.

The accident occurred in the Samaria Gorge of western Crete. The victim was identified by state-run ERT television as a 33-year-old Ukrainian woman. Nobody else was hurt.

ERT said the woman was struck on the leg by a large rock and succumbed to loss of blood.

About 1,000 people were in the roughly 10-mile (16-kilometer) long gorge at the time of the accident. Authorities said the gorge will remain closed pending an inspection to see if there is a risk of further rockfalls.

