A rockfall triggered by a rainstorm kills a woman hiker in Greece
A rockfall triggered by a sudden rainstorm fatally injured a hiker in a popular national park on the Greek island of Crete Wednesday, authorities said.
By The Associated Press
The accident occurred in the Samaria Gorge of western Crete. The victim was identified by state-run ERT television as a 33-year-old Ukrainian woman. Nobody else was hurt.
ERT said the woman was struck on the leg by a large rock and succumbed to loss of blood.
About 1,000 people were in the roughly 10-mile (16-kilometer) long gorge at the time of the accident. Authorities said the gorge will remain closed pending an inspection to see if there is a risk of further rockfalls.
