A landslide hits a bus in northern Pakistan and kills 3 people
A landslide struck a passenger bus in northern Pakistan on Monday and killed three people, including two security officials, police said.
By The Associated Press
An additional passenger was injured in the accident in Kohistan, a district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, according to local police chief Abdul Rahim.
The bus was heading to Dasu district, where Pakistan's biggest hydropower project is being built with Chinese help.
Local police official Abdul Rahim said the bus was struck by a landslide triggered by rains, and not by a landmine as was initially thought. Such road accidents are common in Pakistan during the rainy weather.
