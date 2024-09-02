World

A landslide hits a bus in northern Pakistan and kills 3 people

A landslide struck a passenger bus in northern Pakistan on Monday and killed three people, including two security officials, police said.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
September 2, 2024 at 2:25PM

PESHAWAR, Pakistan — A landslide struck a passenger bus in northern Pakistan on Monday and killed three people, including two security officials, police said.

An additional passenger was injured in the accident in Kohistan, a district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, according to local police chief Abdul Rahim.

The bus was heading to Dasu district, where Pakistan's biggest hydropower project is being built with Chinese help.

Local police official Abdul Rahim said the bus was struck by a landslide triggered by rains, and not by a landmine as was initially thought. Such road accidents are common in Pakistan during the rainy weather.

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from World

See More
World

US charges Hamas leader, other militants in connection with Oct. 7 massacre in Israel

card image

The Justice Department announced criminal charges Tuesday against Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar and other senior militants in connection with the Oct. 7, 2023, rampage in Israel, marking the first effort by American law enforcement to formally call out the masterminds of the attack.

World

Christmas in Venezuela kicks off in October, President Maduro has declared

World

Pope has packed first day in Indonesia with visits to president, clergy in test of stamina, health