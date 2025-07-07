World

A road collision kills at least 21 people in northwestern Nigeria

At least 21 people were killed in a road collision in Nigeria's northwestern Kano state, officials said.

The Associated Press
July 7, 2025 at 9:15AM

LAGOS, Nigeria — At least 21 people were killed in a road collision in Nigeria's northwestern Kano state, officials said.

The Federal Road Safety Corps said a heavy-duty truck and a commercial vehicle carrying passengers collided Sunday along the Zaria-Kano expressway, a major road linking cities in the country's northern region.

The agency said in a statement its preliminary investigation revealed the commercial vehicle driver ''contravened established traffic regulations, drove against traffic flow, resulting in a fatal head-on collision with the oncoming truck."

Only three people survived the crash with injuries, while 19 men and two women were killed, the statement said.

Accidents are common on Nigeria's major thoroughfares, often resulting in loss of lives. In 2024, 5,421 people were killed across the country in 9,570 incidents, according to the agency's data.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from World

See More

World

Hundreds greet Nepal's ex-king on his birthday as support for the ousted monarch grows

Hundreds of supporters of Nepal's former king lined up outside his residence to greet him on his 74th birthday Monday as support for the ousted monarch grows in the Himalayan nation.

World

Poland reinstates border controls with Germany and Lithuania to discourage asylum-seekers

World

Philippine police take 15 officers into custody over the feared killings of cockfighters