Congress sends Trump a resolution ending Biden-era emissions cleanup rule

The measure marks the latest of this administration's efforts to deregulate industry in the name of bolstering American manufacturing. The EPA first said it would reconsider National Emission Standards for Hazardous Air Pollutants regulations for rubber tire manufacturing and other notable industries as part of a 31-action deregulation blitz announced on March 12. Republicans have generally been using the Congressional Review Act to wage an assault on the previous administration's many efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.