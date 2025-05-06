Congress sends Trump a resolution ending Biden-era emissions cleanup rule

DETROIT — Congress has voted to kill a Biden-era rule requiring rubber tire makers to clean up planet-warming emissions from their manufacturing processes in the U.S.
The Environmental Protection Agency finalized rules for the rubber tire industry, specifically previously unregulated rubber processing, last November through amendments to the National Emission Standards for Hazardous Air Pollutants. Tires are made of chemicals, compounds and materials that release greenhouse gases, heavy metals and volatile organic compounds, experts say.
Republican Virginia Congressman Morgan Griffith, alongside South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott and Mississippi Sen. Roger Wicker, also Republicans, introduced a resolution to undo the rules earlier this year and it advanced through the Congressional Review Act, which allows for an fast-tracked reversal of certain federal agency's rules. The vote passed in the House on March 5 and the Senate on Tuesday. The measure heads to the president's desk for signing next.
The standards regulate other so-called "source categories'' including asbestos, asphalt roofing processing and manufacturing, dry cleaning, petroleum refineries, other chemical production and processes and more, which — in addition to the environmental concerns — can cause cancer and other serious health impacts, according to the EPA.
The rubber rule resulted from a court decision that required the EPA to address unregulated emissions from source categories upon the agency's technology reviews as required by the Clean Air Act. Plaintiffs in the case included the Louisiana Environmental Action Network, a nonprofit organization representing communities located near historically dirty air.
Aimed at meeting Clean Air Act requirements, the EPA said at the time that the rubber rule changes would cut total hydrocarbons and filterable particulate matter — or solids that can be captured on a filter, known as fPM — emissions by approximately 171 tons per year.
Industry stakeholders have argued that tire factories would be required to install costly ''regenerative thermal oxidizers,'' new air pollution control equipment that destroys HAPs and VOCs, that would increase carbon emissions and, because of the expense, harm American manufacturing jobs.
The nation is home to major tire makers including Michelin North America, headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina, and Goodyear, in Akron, Ohio. The two companies did not immediately respond to requests for comment.