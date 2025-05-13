Wires

A resentencing hearing for the Menendez brothers is underway, offers chance of parole for 1989 murders of their parents

A resentencing hearing for the Menendez brothers is underway, offers chance of parole for 1989 murders of their parents.

The Associated Press
May 13, 2025 at 5:11PM

LOS ANGELES — A resentencing hearing for the Menendez brothers is underway, offers chance of parole for 1989 murders of their parents.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

A resentencing hearing for the Menendez brothers is underway, offers chance of parole for 1989 murders of their parents

A resentencing hearing for the Menendez brothers is underway, offers chance of parole for 1989 murders of their parents.

Wires

Trump says he's moving to normalize relations and lift sanctions on Syria to give the new government 'a chance at peace'

Wires

Trump says he hopes Saudi Arabia will soon join the Abraham Accords and recognize Israel 'in your own time'