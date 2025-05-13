LOS ANGELES — A resentencing hearing for the Menendez brothers is underway, offers chance of parole for 1989 murders of their parents.
A resentencing hearing for the Menendez brothers is underway, offers chance of parole for 1989 murders of their parents
A resentencing hearing for the Menendez brothers is underway, offers chance of parole for 1989 murders of their parents.
The Associated Press
May 13, 2025 at 5:11PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
A resentencing hearing for the Menendez brothers is underway, offers chance of parole for 1989 murders of their parents
A resentencing hearing for the Menendez brothers is underway, offers chance of parole for 1989 murders of their parents.