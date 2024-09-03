A boat with dozens of migrants rips apart in the English Channel off France, killing 12

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin went to Boulogne-sur-Mer to meet those involved in handling what he described as the ''terrible shipwreck.'' He said the boat was frail and small — less than 7 meters (23 feet) long — and that smugglers are packing more and more people aboard such vessels. Most of the people on the boat were believed to be from Eritrea, and most of the victims were women, he said.