Sunday Marked One Last Day Of Record Highs To Begin November

I hope you enjoyed what is likely to be the last day of 2020 with a high of at least 70F in the Twin Cities! We saw warm temperatures across the state, with highs climbing into the 60s and 70s.

And the warm weather on Sunday once again led to several record highs, mainly across northern Minnesota. Here's what the records were for November 8th going into the day:

Duluth: 69F in 1999

International Falls: 72F in 1999

Twin Cities: 77F in 1999

Rochester: 75F in 1999

St. Cloud: 75F in 1999

Brainerd: 69F in 1931

Hibbing: 70F in 1999 We also saw strong winds across a good portion of Minnesota, with a peak wind gust (at an airport) of 52 mph in Redwood Falls.

_______________________________________________

Fifth Warmest Start To November

It has certainly been a warm start to the month of November - and a stark difference to the record snow we saw in October! Through Saturday our average temperature (accounting for the high and low of each day) has been 52.9F, +12.6F above average, and the fifth warmest November 1-7 on record in the Twin Cities. Also through Saturday, we had observed four days at or above 70F this month (Sunday made it five), which is the most on record for November.

_______________________________________________

Going To Feel More Like Winter Soon

Our warm weather streak comes to an end as we head into the second week of November. Monday will feature rain in the Twin Cities with steady temperatures in the low/mid-60 through the early afternoon hours. Then a strong cold front approaches, quickly knocking temperatures down as we head toward the late afternoon and early evening hours.

We can see the temperature difference across the state due to the cold front on the temperature map. Daytime highs in northwestern Minnesota will only be in the 30s - in these areas the cold front will have passed through Sunday Night or early Monday morning. Out ahead of the front temperatures will be in the 60s across southeastern Minnesota, but drop late in the day after that front moves through.

Here's a look at Brainerd and the dropping temperatures that will be observed as the cold front moves through. They'll drop through the 40s during the afternoon hours into the 30s around sunset.

Your departure from average will depend on where you are to begin the day. Portions of northwestern Minnesota will see daytime highs that are several degrees below average. Out toward eastern Minnesota, they'll be about 20F degrees above average. The average high in the Twin Cities for November 9th is 45F.

And the cold weather will stick around as we head through the rest of the week, with highs only in the 30s and low 40s Tuesday through Friday.

_______________________________________________

Rain And Snow The Next Couple Of Days, Too

It's not only the cooler weather we will be dealing with for the first few days of the work week, but precipitation will also return to the region. Monday should be warm enough for mainly rain with the cold front as it moves through, with the potential of a few snow showers as it ends Monday Night. However, a second area of low pressure will bring another chance of precipitation to the region. It'll be cold enough where that second batch should be in the form of snow. As we look at how much precipitation could fall, at least 1-2" of liquid (either as rain or melted snow) could fall across the state as we head into Wednesday morning. I would expect about 0.50-1.00" of liquid rain in the Twin Cities on Monday.

And then we look at the snow. We'll see a band of at least 1-3" of snow fall from southwest Minnesota to the Arrowhead, with most of this falling Tuesday into Tuesday Night. The heaviest totals are expected up in northeastern Minnesota, where up to 4" could fall in some locations.

_______________________________________________

From 70s to Slushy Snow in 48 Hours

By Paul Douglas



Yesterday I gave my dog (Leo) an long walk in shorts and a T-shirt. Me, not Leo. In November. In Minnesota. Maybe the last time I get to annoy neighbors, who never signed up to see my legs? Although I may have said something similar a month ago. Spells of record warmth, interrupted by brief, chaotic spasms of snow and cold. Is this what we have to look forward to this winter? I'm starting to wonder if predictions of a cold, snowy La Nina winter were wishful thinking. An overdue reality check arrives today with much-needed showers, even a clap of thunder to brighten your day. A wave of low pressure ripples north along this frontal boundary Tuesday. By then the atmosphere will be chilly enough for a period of wet, sloppy snow. I could see a quick burst of 2 to 4 inches of slush on some lawns and fields by Wednesday morning. Models hint at another messy mix on Saturday, but nothing arctic is looming on the horizon. In fact there's a chance we'll see 50s, even 60F right before Thanksgiving. How strange.

_______________________________________________

Paul's Extended Twin Cities Forecast

MONDAY: Showers, possible thunder. Wake up 61. High 63. Chance of precipitation 90%. Wind S 15-30 mph.

TUESDAY: Rain changes to snow. 2-4" late? Wake up 32. High 36. Chance of precipitation 90%. Wind N 10-20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and dry. Wake up 25. High 42. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind SW 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, cooler breeze. Wake up 29. High 37. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind NW 8-13 mph.

FRIDAY: Sunny start, then increasing clouds. Wake up 28. High 42. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind SE 8-13 mph.

SATURDAY: Cloudy, slushy mix possible. Wake up 31. High 38. Chance of precipitation 80%. Wind SE 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Partial clearing, better travel day. Wake up 32. High 37. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind NW 10-20 mph.

_______________________________________________

This Day in Weather History

November 9th

2003: Parts of west central and north central Minnesota receive anywhere from 2 to 6 inches of new snow. Canby had the most at 6 inches and Benson measured 5 inches.

1977: A foot of snow falls in Western Minnesota. I-94 is tied up.

1850: The sky darkens at Ft. Snelling due to smoke from prairie fires.

_______________________________________________

Average Temperatures & Precipitation for Minneapolis

November 9th

Average High: 45F (Record: 70F set in 1999)

Average Low: 30F (Record: 12F set in 2017)

Average Precipitation: 0.06" (Record: 1.28" set in 1970)

Average Snowfall: 0.2" (Record: 4.5" in 1983)

Record Snow Depth: 14" in 1991

_______________________________________________

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

November 9th

Sunrise: 7:03 AM

Sunset: 4:50 PM

*Length Of Day: 9 hours, 46 minutes, and 50 seconds

*Daylight LOST Since Yesterday: ~2 minutes and 33 seconds

*When Do We Drop Below 9.5 Hours Of Daylight? November 16th (9 hours, 29 minutes, and 53 seconds)

*When Is The Sunrise At/After 7:30 AM?: November 30th (7:30 AM)

*When Is The Earliest Sunset?: December 4th-13th (4:31 PM)

_______________________________________________

National Weather Forecast

As we head into Monday, eyes will be on Eta impacting portions of southern Florida with stronger winds and heavy rain. A system working through the mid-section of the nation will bring the chance of thunderstorms, snow, and ice. Some rain and snow will be possible back into the Four Corners region as well as the Northwest.

The heaviest rain through the beginning of the week will be across portions of Florida due to Eta, where some 10" tallies are possible. We'll also see the potential of 1-2" of liquid across portions of the upper Midwest, some of which could fall in the form of snow. From Sunday through Tuesday, some areas out west (particularly at higher elevations) could see 1-2 feet of snow.

_______________________________________________

Latest On Eta

Tropical Storm Eta is already bringing strong winds, storm surge, and heavy rain across portions of southern Florida as of Sunday evening. The system is expected to cross over the Florida Keys Sunday Night into Monday morning, potentially becoming a hurricane by midday Monday. It will then move southwest before getting a kick north and northeast, approaching the Florida Gulf Coast late in the week as a weaker system.

Tropical Storm, Hurricane, and Storm Surge Watches and Warnings continue to be in place across portions of Florida and western Cuba.

Eta will continue to bring heavy rain across portions of Florida, with overall storm totals of 6-18" possible.

_______________________________________________

Hot or Cold, Weather Alone Has No Significant Effect on COVID-19 Spread

More from UT News : "The link between weather and COVID-19 is complicated. Weather influences the environment in which the coronavirus must survive before infecting a new host. But it also influences human behavior, which moves the virus from one host to another. Research led by The University of Texas at Austin is adding some clarity on weather’s role in COVID-19 infection, with a new study finding that temperature and humidity do not play a significant role in coronavirus spread. That means whether it’s hot or cold outside, the transmission of COVID-19 from one person to the next depends almost entirely on human behavior."

Joe Biden could bring Paris climate goals 'within striking distance'

More from The Guardian : "The election of Joe Biden as president of the US could reduce global heating by about 0.1C, bringing the goals of the Paris agreement “within striking distance”, if his plans are fulfilled, according to a detailed analysis. Biden’s policy of a target to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2050, and plans for a $1.7tn investment in a green recovery from the Covid crisis, would reduce US emissions in the next 30 years by about 75 gigatonnes of carbon dioxide or its equivalents. Calculations by the Climate Action Tracker show that this reduction would be enough to avoid a temperature rise of about 0.1C by 2100."

The high cost of climate change is already straining the budgets of Colorado towns

More from the Colorado Sun : "The Grizzly Creek fire still is smoldering, but Glenwood Springs is already contemplating the challenges it will leave behind: severe damage to the forest drainages the Western Slope city depends upon for its drinking water. “We are concerned about a lot of mud and ash coming down the creek,” said Shelly Kaup, the city’s mayor pro tem. Sensors have been placed upstream to alert Glenwood when debris-laden water is headed toward the municipal intake pipes so they can be shut. Plans are also already underway to buttress the city’s water system at a cost of $2.5 million to $4 million. Communities across Colorado are facing similar problems linked to a changing climate, from forest fires to drought. They are also already spending money on solutions to address them."