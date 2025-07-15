A rap festival near the Arctic Ocean delights crowds under the midnight sun

UTSJOKI, Finland — It was well past midnight when Mihkku Laiti appeared on stage to perform at an open-air music festival in the Finnish village of Utsjoki, north of the Arctic circle.
Despite the time, Lapland's famous midnight sun was still up. During the summer months the sun doesn't go down at all in Utsjoki, which is less than 50 kilometers (30 miles) from the Arctic Ocean.
In the glow of blue spotlights, Laiti rapped while a crowd of more than 300 listened, some of them singing along and dancing. Like the majority of Utsjoki's residents, Laiti is a member of the Sámi — Europe's only recognized Indigenous people — and he rapped in his native Sámi language.
Laiti, also known by his stage name ''Yungmiqu,'' is the founder of the Loktafeasta rap festival. He first found fame on the television show Talent Finland, where he surprised the judges by rapping in the gákti, the traditional dress of the Sámi. It is brightly colored and often characterized by plaits, pewter embroidery and a high collar.
The festival brought Laiti's Indigenous culture to the spotlight, though some of his fans could not understand what he was saying. That didn't seem to bother anyone at the Loktafeasta as the festival mixed performances from artists in both Sámi language and Finnish.
Some drank beer and ate sausages and the crowd seemed to enjoy the summer festival atmosphere despite spells of rain.
''When I rap about my culture ... I want to show how being Sámi is like from my point of view," Laiti told The Associated Press.
''Because there are many stereotypes about Sámi people and I want to like normalize ... the basic stuff we do and not romanticize those things,'' he said. He added that he has not worn the gákti for performances for about a year now to show people that it is possible to be Sámi and wear whatever you want.