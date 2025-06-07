A quirky vegetable sculpture contest features a squash Donald Trump and a papal 'Cornclave'

World

June 7, 2025 at 6:20PM

LONDON — Vegetable likenesses of U.S. President Donald Trump and singer Dolly Parton and a papal ''Cornclave'' went on display Saturday at the Lambeth Country Show, an urban take on a country fair held annually in London's Brockwell Park.

The two-day show features sheep-shearing, livestock competitions, food, music and a vegetable sculpture contest that has attracted national renown for its quirky creativity.

This year, several sculptures referenced the recent papal election or movie on the same subject, including one featuring cardinals made of maize, titled ''Cornclave.''

Other entries included Irish rap trio Kneecap in potato form, ''Cauli Parton'' in a movie-inspired tableau titled ''9 to Chive,'' a vegetable ''Mo Salad'' likeness of Liverpool soccer star Mohamed Salah and animated icons Wallace and Gromit made from butternut squash.

Trump also got the butternut squash treatment, while some entries referred to local politics. In Lambeth, as in other parts of London, local authorities have turned to holding large concerts and festivals in parks as a way to raise money, to the chagrin of some neighbors.

''Wolf Hall'' actor Mark Rylance, one of a group of local residents opposed to big events in Brockwell Park, is represented as ''Mark Rylunch,'' with an apple-carved head and satirical signs branding him a NIMBY (not in my backyard) campaigner.

''Every year, this is what we get so excited about, is the vegetable sculptures,'' Country Fair regular Maddy Luxon said. ''It's just so unique and just so witty and we love the political ones.''

''And the puns,'' said Marek Szandrowski, who was with her. ''The vegetable puns, definitely.''

