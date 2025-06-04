A quiet Tiananmen Square anniversary displays China's ability to suppress history

BEIJING — For most Chinese, the 36th anniversary of a bloody crackdown that ended pro-democracy protests passed like any other weekday. And that's just how the ruling Communist Party wants it.
Security was tight Wednesday around Beijing's Tiananmen Square, where weeks of student-led protests shook the party in 1989. Under then-leader Deng Xiaoping, the military was sent in to end the protest on the night of June 3-4. Using live ammunition, soldiers fought their way through crowds on the streets that tried to block them from reaching the square. Hundreds and possibly thousands of people were killed, including dozens of soldiers.
The party has tried, with some success, to erase what it calls the ''political turmoil'' of 1989 from the collective memory. It bans any public commemoration or mention of the June 4th crackdown, scrubbing references from the internet.
In recent years, that ban has been extended to Hong Kong, where a once-massive candlelight vigil is no longer permitted. A former district council member, Chan Kim-kam, said customs officers questioned her at her shop on the eve of June 4 after she advertised small white candles for sale in an Instagram post titled, ''June, we don't forget.''
It is only in Taiwan, a self-governing island that is claimed by China but runs its own affairs, that large June 4 gatherings can still take place.
The crackdown reinforced Communist Party control
Tiananmen Square is a vast open space in the center of Beijing with monumental, communist-era buildings along two of its sides and the mausoleum of Mao Zedong, who founded the communist era in 1949, on the south end.
University students occupied this symbolically important site in the spring of 1989. Their calls for freedoms divided the party leadership. In retrospect, the decision to send in the troops marked a decisive turning point in the evolution of modern China, keeping the party firmly in control as it loosened economic controls.