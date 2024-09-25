All of the attention on Moo Deng has also, unfortunately, come with a few bumps. After tourists began throwing things at her enclosure in hopes of waking her, the zoo had to limit viewing times at Moo Deng’s enclosure to 10 to 15 minutes and enhance the road to accommodate the amount of traffic, said Narongwit Chodchoi, the zoo’s director. Recently, however, visitors have been respectful and have followed the zoo’s instructions, members of the zoo’s staff said in an email.