Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey's nominee for public safety commissioner appears to be a good fit for the role of overseeing five key city departments. Hennepin County Chief Judge Todd Barnette's judicial and managerial experience, his unassuming temperament and his ties to the community hold potential to serve citizens well in the top safety position.

While making the announcement Monday, Frey rightly called Barnette a "rare talent" with a track record managing large operations, deep experience in the justice system and extensive knowledge of the Twin Cities and its diverse communities.

If confirmed by the City Council, Barnette will oversee the city's highest-profile departments — police, fire, emergency management, 911 and neighborhood safety (formerly known as the Office of Violence Prevention). He would take the position vacated earlier this month by Cedric Alexander, who stepped down after serving just over a year. Since Sept. 1, Lee Sheehy, a veteran of many public service roles, has acted as the interim commissioner.

The mayor told members of the Star Tribune Editorial Board that he expects Barnette to serve "for the long term" and commit to at least a four-year term. That kind of continuity would be welcome as the precise shape of the still-developing role is refined. Frey added that Barnette's background as a public defender, prosecutor and now judge gives him a unique, comprehensive perspective on crime and safety issues.

Barnette said in an interview with editorial writers that he's excited about doing the job because, after a lot of talk over the years about policing and reform, there is now some real action and movement, some "light at the end of the tunnel." He said he wants to contribute to the necessary changes and help the city through the process of implementing the upcoming federal consent decree, along with the existing one with the state Human Rights Department.

As commissioner, Barnette said he will emphasize "transparency and accountability" in his work to build greater trust in policing and in the delivery of other safety services in Minneapolis.

Barnette has experience coming in to manage a government agency at a critical time; he became the county's first Black chief judge during the pandemic and in the aftermath of George Floyd's murder by a Minneapolis police officer.

Originally from Washington, D.C., Barnette moved to Minnesota to attend law school in 1989. He was appointed to the Hennepin County bench in 2006 by then-Gov. Tim Pawlenty, a Republican. He was then elected to the job in 2008, 2014 and 2020, when he was also elected by his peers to become chief judge. In that role, he oversees Minnesota's busiest judicial district, with 63 judges and about 500 employees — one that handles more than 450,000 cases a year.

Barnette coordinated the trials of Derek Chauvin and other officers charged in Floyd's murder. He appointed a longtime colleague — Judge Peter Cahill — to preside over the Floyd cases. Having recruited Barnette to work with him at the Hennepin County Attorney's Office years ago, Cahill said Barnette has "good demeanor, good work ethic and good judgment."

Barnette must still be confirmed by the City Council, which is expected to hold at least one public hearing before voting. Frey expects Barnette to begin work in his new job sometime in mid- to late October.