A Pretty Good Spring, All Things Considered

Monday Weather Outlook
High temps on Monday will warm into the 60s and 70s across much of the state, which will be nearly +5F to +10F above average! However, folks in the Arrowhead will be a bit cooler with highs only in the 40s. Grand Marais will be nearly -5F below average for the end of April.
Somewhat Soggy Start to the Week
Despite a few pop-up showers/storms here and there over the last few days, it has been pretty dry. Our first chance of rain arrives during the AM hours of Monday with our next (more impressive chance) arriving on Tuesday into Wednesday.
Much Needed Rains
Here's the NWS NDFD precipitation data through AM Wednesday. Note that many folks in the south and east of the Twin Cities could see some 1"+ amounts!
Precipitation Deficit Month to Date and Year to Date
Take a look at the precipitation departure from average maps for the month of April and since January 1st. Note that many locations around the state are running a deficit with most around the Twin Cities running nearly -1.00" to -1.50" below average for the month and nearly -1.00" below average for the year. The rain that is forecast across the region through the first half of the week is REALLY going to green things up!
Grabgrass Preventer
According to the GDD Tracker from Michigan State University, now is the time to get your Crabgrass preventer down in the Twin Cities metro. Note that when average soil temp reaches 57F to 64F, crabgrass begins to germinate, so it won't be long before we're there. You might have another week or so before it's too late.
See more from the GDD Tracker HERE:
Sneaky Sunburn Potential...
Here's the 7-Day forecast for the week ahead. Note that weather conditions will be a bit more unsettled that it was last week. We should see our wettest weather on Tuesday into Wednesday with fairly decent rainfall tallies across the southern half of the state. Due to cloudy skies and rain, temps on Tuesday will only warm into the upper 50s, which will be nearly -5F below average. Thursdsay looks like a sunnier today with highs slightly above average for the last day of April. Friday is the first day of May, which looks mild and slightly unsettled with a slight chance of PM rain showers.
Extended Temperature Outlook
Here's a look at the extended temperature outlook as we head into the early part of May. Keep in mind that the average high in the Twin Cities during the first week of May is typically in the mid/upper 60s, so at least it looks like we should be pretty close to average if not even above that at times. Note that we have yet to see an 80F high temp in the Twin Cities this year. We typically average our first 80F high right around the end of April or beginning of May. Last year, we didn't see our first 80F high until May 16th. The latest we've ever seen at 80F high was on June 16th in 1883.
Visible Satellite Image From Saturday, April 25th
Take a look at the NASA image below. You can see Lake Mille Lacs is nearly ice free as well as Lake Superior. However, Rice Lake (north of Duluth) still looks white, indicating that the ice is still in place there.
Ice Out Dates 2020
Extended Temperature Outlook
A Pretty Good Spring, All Things Considered
By Paul Douglas
Ice came off area lakes a couple weeks earlier than last year. We avoided serious spring flooding. Planting season is well underway. To date, there have been no reports of storm damage this spring.
Right now I see no rerun of last year's dreadful treadmill of storms, that made it impossible for farmers to get out into their fields during Minnesota's wettest year on record.
Odds favor a drier (warmer) 2020, and we're off to a pretty good start, all things considered. Morning showers race east, revealing blue sky and low 70s by afternoon. Models bring steadier, more widespread rain into Minnesota Tuesday, but late week weather still looks promising, with a warming trend and a few more 70s Thursday into Sunday.
Speaking of heat, a recent study highlighted by AccuWeather casts doubt on the theory that summer heat will kill off COVID-19. A temperature of 197F for 15 minutes was required to kill off the bug, according to French scientists.
I'm a naive optimist still hoping to be pleasantly surprised.
Extended Forecast
MONDAY: AM showers, PM sunshine. Winds: NW 7-12. High: 73.
MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy and quiet. Winds: NW 5. Low: 50.
TUESDAY: Cooler with periods of rain. Winds: NE 8-13. High: 57.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a cooler breeze. Winds: N 15-30. Wake-up: 41. High: 62.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Winds: NW 7-12. Wake-up: 44. High: 70.
FRIDAY: Some sun. Stray T-storm possible. Winds: SE 8-13. Wake-up: 48. High: 72.
SATURDAY: Peeks of sun. Mild breeze. Winds: NW 10-15. Wake-up: 52. High: 73.
SUNDAY: More sunshine, less wind. Winds: NW 7-12. Wake-up: 46. High: 71.
This Day in Weather History
April 27th
2002: Heavy snow falls over the Twin Cities and central Minnesota. Chanhassen receives 6 inches, and vivid lightning is seen with the snow during the evening.
1996: Embarrass records a low of 9 degrees. Some central, and most northern, Minnesota lakes are still ice-covered.
1921: A late season blizzard hits Hibbing. The temperature was 75 degrees three days earlier.
Average High/Low for Minneapolis
April 27th
Average High: 63F (Record: 85F set in 1977)
Average Low: 42F (Record: 21F set in 1909)
Record Rainfall: 2.22" set in 1975
Record Snowfall: 8.5" set in 1907
Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis
April 27th
Sunrise: 6:08am
Sunset: 8:14pm
Hours of Daylight: ~14 hours & 7 minutes
Daylight GAINED since yesterday: ~ 2 minutes and 48 seconds
Daylight GAINED since Winter Solstice (December 21st): ~ 5 hours & 21 minute
Moon Phase for April 27th at Midnight
2.6 Days Before First Quarter Moon
What's in the Night Sky?
"Late April offers the planet Venus at its brightest for 2020, a glorious evening “star.” No matter where you live, look west after sunset for this bright planet. Venus is now nearly 3 times brighter than it was at its faintest. And that’s saying something, because Venus always ranks as the second-brightest heavenly body in the night sky (after the moon). It easily outshines all other planets and stars. Venus will reach its greatest illuminated extent – when the lighted portion of Venus covers the greatest area of our sky’s dome – on April 28, 2020 at 01:00 Universal Time (April 27 at 8 p.m. CDT). It’s at or near greatest illuminated extent that Venus shines most brightly. Venus’ reign in the evening sky started on August 14, 2019, and will come to an end on June 3, 2020. We know you might have seen Venus already. But watch for it these next several days, at dusk and early evening. Venus will dazzle you!"
(Image Credit: EarthSky.org)
Severe Weather Probabilities For April 27th
According to NOAA's SPC, the best chance for severe weather at this time of the year is typically across the Southern U.S., especially in northern Texas and into Oklahoma.