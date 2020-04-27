A Pretty Good Spring, All Things Considered

(Image Credit Above: Todd Nelson)

Monday Weather Outlook for Minneapolis



Monday looks to start off on a fairly unsettled note with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Most of the rain should end in the morning with quieter weather returning for much of the rest of the day. In fact, Monday afternoon will be quite springy with sunshine and highs approaching the lower 70s!



Monday Meteogram

Take a look at the meteogram for Minneapolis on Monday. Note that showers and thunderstorms will be possible in the morning with clearing skies midday and into the afternoon. Temps should warm pretty quickly into the 60s late morning and eventually into the lower 70s by the afternoon. Monday certainly could be our warmest day of the year thus far, surpassing the warmest of 71F set on Saturday, April 25th.

________________________________________________________________________ Monday Weather Outlook High temps on Monday will warm into the 60s and 70s across much of the state, which will be nearly +5F to +10F above average! However, folks in the Arrowhead will be a bit cooler with highs only in the 40s. Grand Marais will be nearly -5F below average for the end of April. ________________________________________________________________________ Somewhat Soggy Start to the Week Despite a few pop-up showers/storms here and there over the last few days, it has been pretty dry. Our first chance of rain arrives during the AM hours of Monday with our next (more impressive chance) arriving on Tuesday into Wednesday. ___________________________________________________________________ Much Needed Rains Here's the NWS NDFD precipitation data through AM Wednesday. Note that many folks in the south and east of the Twin Cities could see some 1"+ amounts! _________________________________________________________________________ Precipitation Deficit Month to Date and Year to Date Take a look at the precipitation departure from average maps for the month of April and since January 1st. Note that many locations around the state are running a deficit with most around the Twin Cities running nearly -1.00" to -1.50" below average for the month and nearly -1.00" below average for the year. The rain that is forecast across the region through the first half of the week is REALLY going to green things up! ___________________________________________________________________ Grabgrass Preventer According to the GDD Tracker from Michigan State University, now is the time to get your Crabgrass preventer down in the Twin Cities metro. Note that when average soil temp reaches 57F to 64F, crabgrass begins to germinate, so it won't be long before we're there. You might have another week or so before it's too late. See more from the GDD Tracker HERE: _____________________________________________________________________ Sneaky Sunburn Potential...

It might be hard to believe, but the sun is as strong now as it is in mid August! With that said, we are only about 8 weeks away from the Summer Solstice, so the UV index will continue to get more intense over the coming weeks. on Monday, the UV Index will be considered "High", which means that it will only take about 30 minutes to get a sunburn on exposed skin.

Spring Allergies In Full Force - High Pollen Count This Week

If you're a seasonal allergy sufferer, you might have noticed a little more itching and sneezing as of late. According to Polle.com, the pollen count in the Minneapolis area is running at medium-high levels, which will continue over the next several days. Grab the benadryl!

7 Day Forecast for the Twin Cities

Here's the 7-Day forecast for the week ahead. Note that weather conditions will be a bit more unsettled that it was last week. We should see our wettest weather on Tuesday into Wednesday with fairly decent rainfall tallies across the southern half of the state. Due to cloudy skies and rain, temps on Tuesday will only warm into the upper 50s, which will be nearly -5F below average. Thursdsay looks like a sunnier today with highs slightly above average for the last day of April. Friday is the first day of May, which looks mild and slightly unsettled with a slight chance of PM rain showers. ____________________________________________________________________ Extended Temperature Outlook Here's a look at the extended temperature outlook as we head into the early part of May. Keep in mind that the average high in the Twin Cities during the first week of May is typically in the mid/upper 60s, so at least it looks like we should be pretty close to average if not even above that at times. Note that we have yet to see an 80F high temp in the Twin Cities this year. We typically average our first 80F high right around the end of April or beginning of May. Last year, we didn't see our first 80F high until May 16th. The latest we've ever seen at 80F high was on June 16th in 1883. __________________________________________________________________ Visible Satellite Image From Saturday, April 25th Take a look at the NASA image below. You can see Lake Mille Lacs is nearly ice free as well as Lake Superior. However, Rice Lake (north of Duluth) still looks white, indicating that the ice is still in place there.

_________________________________________________________________________ Ice Out Dates 2020

According to the MN DNR, there are quite a few lakes across the southern half of Minnesota that are officially ice out. Note that most metro lakes are also ice out including Lake Minnetonka that was ice out as of Thursday, April 2nd, which is nearly 1.5 weeks earlier than average. We're also starting to see ice out across central Minnesota Lakes!

Latest Snow Depth Across the Region

The latest snow depth map (from Saturday) still showed some snow on the ground across far northern Minnesota and parts of northern Wisconsin. Note that there is still nearly 1ft of snow on the ground across parts of the U.P. of Michigan.

____________________________________________________________________ Extended Temperature Outlook

According to NOAA's CPC, the extended temperature outlook from May 3rd - 9th shows that cooler than average temps will still be hanging on across the Northeast and Upper Midwest, while warmer than average temps will be found across the southern tier of the nation and much of Alaska. With that said, even though Minnesota/Wisconsin could be a little cooler than average during the first part of May, our average highs in the Twin Cities at that time of the year are in the mid/upper 60s, so it's not too bad.

