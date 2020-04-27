A Pretty Good Spring, All Things Considered

(Image Credit Above: Todd Nelson)
Monday Weather Outlook for Minneapolis
 
Monday looks to start off on a fairly unsettled note with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Most of the rain should end in the morning with quieter weather returning for much of the rest of the day. In fact, Monday afternoon will be quite springy with sunshine and highs approaching the lower 70s! 
 

Monday Meteogram
 
Take a look at the meteogram for Minneapolis on Monday. Note that showers and thunderstorms will be possible in the morning with clearing skies midday and into the afternoon. Temps should warm pretty quickly into the 60s late morning and eventually into the lower 70s by the afternoon. Monday certainly could be our warmest day of the year thus far, surpassing the warmest of 71F set on Saturday, April 25th.
 
Monday Weather Outlook

High temps on Monday will warm into the 60s and 70s across much of the state, which will be nearly +5F to +10F above average! However, folks in the Arrowhead will be a bit cooler with highs only in the 40s. Grand Marais will be nearly -5F below average for the end of April.

Somewhat Soggy Start to the Week

Despite a few pop-up showers/storms here and there over the last few days, it has been pretty dry. Our first chance of rain arrives during the AM hours of Monday with our next (more impressive chance) arriving on Tuesday into Wednesday. 

Much Needed Rains

Here's the NWS NDFD precipitation data through AM Wednesday. Note that many folks in the south and east of the Twin Cities could see some 1"+ amounts!

 
Precipitation Deficit Month to Date and Year to Date

Take a look at the precipitation departure from average maps for the month of April and since January 1st. Note that many locations around the state are running a deficit with most around the Twin Cities running nearly -1.00" to -1.50" below average for the month and nearly -1.00" below average for the year. The rain that is forecast across the region through the first half of the week is REALLY going to green things up! 

Grabgrass Preventer

According to the GDD Tracker from Michigan State University, now is the time to get your Crabgrass preventer down in the Twin Cities metro. Note that when average soil temp reaches 57F to 64F, crabgrass begins to germinate, so it won't be long before we're there. You might have another week or so before it's too late.

See more from the GDD Tracker HERE:

Sneaky Sunburn Potential...

It might be hard to believe, but the sun is as strong now as it is in mid August! With that said, we are only about 8 weeks away from the Summer Solstice, so the UV index will continue to get more intense over the coming weeks. on Monday, the UV Index will be considered "High", which means that it will only take about 30 minutes to get a sunburn on exposed skin.
 
Spring Allergies In Full Force - High Pollen Count This Week
 
If you're a seasonal allergy sufferer, you might have noticed a little more itching and sneezing as of late. According to Polle.com, the pollen count in the Minneapolis area is running at medium-high levels, which will continue over the next several days. Grab the benadryl!
 
See the latest from Pollen.com HERE:
 
7 Day Forecast for the Twin Cities

Here's the 7-Day forecast for the week ahead. Note that weather conditions will be a bit more unsettled that it was last week. We should see our wettest weather on Tuesday into Wednesday with fairly decent rainfall tallies across the southern half of the state. Due to cloudy skies and rain, temps on Tuesday will only warm into the upper 50s, which will be nearly -5F below average. Thursdsay looks like a sunnier today with highs slightly above average for the last day of April. Friday is the first day of May, which looks mild and slightly unsettled with a slight chance of PM rain showers.

Extended Temperature Outlook

Here's a look at the extended temperature outlook as we head into the early part of May. Keep in mind that the average high in the Twin Cities during the first week of May is typically in the mid/upper 60s, so at least it looks like we should be pretty close to average if not even above that at times. Note that we have yet to see an 80F high temp in the Twin Cities this year. We typically average our first 80F high right around the end of April or beginning of May. Last year, we didn't see our first 80F high until May 16th. The latest we've ever seen at 80F high was on June 16th in 1883.

Visible Satellite Image From Saturday, April 25th

Take a look at the NASA image below. You can see Lake Mille Lacs is nearly ice free as well as Lake Superior. However, Rice Lake (north of Duluth) still looks white, indicating that the ice is still in place there.


Ice Out Dates 2020

According to the MN DNR, there are quite a few lakes across the southern half of Minnesota that are officially ice out. Note that most metro lakes are also ice out including Lake Minnetonka that was ice out as of Thursday, April 2nd, which is nearly 1.5 weeks earlier than average. We're also starting to see ice out across central Minnesota Lakes!
 
See the latest ice outs from the MN DNR HERE:
Latest Snow Depth Across the Region
 
The latest snow depth map (from Saturday) still showed some snow on the ground across far northern Minnesota and parts of northern Wisconsin. Note that there is still nearly 1ft of snow on the ground across parts of the U.P. of Michigan.
 
Extended Temperature Outlook

According to NOAA's CPC, the extended temperature outlook from May 3rd - 9th shows that cooler than average temps will still be hanging on across the Northeast and Upper Midwest, while warmer than average temps will be found across the southern tier of the nation and much of Alaska. With that said, even though Minnesota/Wisconsin could be a little cooler than average during the first part of May, our average highs in the Twin Cities at that time of the year are in the mid/upper 60s, so it's not too bad.
 
A Pretty Good Spring, All Things Considered
By Paul Douglas

Ice came off area lakes a couple weeks earlier than last year. We avoided serious spring flooding. Planting season is well underway. To date, there have been no reports of storm damage this spring.

Right now I see no rerun of last year's dreadful treadmill of storms, that made it impossible for farmers to get out into their fields during Minnesota's wettest year on record.

Odds favor a drier (warmer) 2020, and we're off to a pretty good start, all things considered. Morning showers race east, revealing blue sky and low 70s by afternoon. Models bring steadier, more widespread rain into Minnesota Tuesday, but late week weather still looks promising, with a warming trend and a few more 70s Thursday into Sunday.

Speaking of heat, a recent study highlighted by AccuWeather casts doubt on the theory that summer heat will kill off COVID-19. A temperature of 197F for 15 minutes was required to kill off the bug, according to French scientists.

I'm a naive optimist still hoping to be pleasantly surprised.
Extended Forecast

MONDAY: AM showers, PM sunshine. Winds: NW 7-12. High: 73.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy and quiet. Winds: NW 5. Low: 50.

TUESDAY: Cooler with periods of rain. Winds: NE 8-13. High: 57.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a cooler breeze. Winds: N 15-30. Wake-up: 41. High: 62.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Winds: NW 7-12. Wake-up: 44. High: 70.

FRIDAY: Some sun. Stray T-storm possible. Winds: SE 8-13. Wake-up: 48. High: 72.

SATURDAY: Peeks of sun. Mild breeze. Winds: NW 10-15. Wake-up: 52. High: 73.

SUNDAY: More sunshine, less wind. Winds: NW 7-12. Wake-up: 46. High: 71.
This Day in Weather History
April 27th

2002: Heavy snow falls over the Twin Cities and central Minnesota. Chanhassen receives 6 inches, and vivid lightning is seen with the snow during the evening.

1996: Embarrass records a low of 9 degrees. Some central, and most northern, Minnesota lakes are still ice-covered.

1921: A late season blizzard hits Hibbing. The temperature was 75 degrees three days earlier.
Average High/Low for Minneapolis
April 27th

Average High: 63F (Record: 85F set in 1977)
Average Low: 42F (Record: 21F set in 1909)

Record Rainfall: 2.22" set in 1975
Record Snowfall: 8.5" set in 1907
Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis
April 27th

Sunrise: 6:08am
Sunset: 8:14pm

Hours of Daylight: ~14 hours & 7 minutes

Daylight GAINED since yesterday: ~ 2 minutes and 48 seconds
Daylight GAINED since Winter Solstice (December 21st): ~ 5 hours & 21 minute
Moon Phase for April 27th at Midnight
2.6 Days Before First Quarter Moon

What's in the Night Sky?

"Late April offers the planet Venus at its brightest for 2020, a glorious evening “star.” No matter where you live, look west after sunset for this bright planet. Venus is now nearly 3 times brighter than it was at its faintest. And that’s saying something, because Venus always ranks as the second-brightest heavenly body in the night sky (after the moon). It easily outshines all other planets and stars. Venus will reach its greatest illuminated extent – when the lighted portion of Venus covers the greatest area of our sky’s dome – on April 28, 2020 at 01:00 Universal Time (April 27 at 8 p.m. CDT). It’s at or near greatest illuminated extent that Venus shines most brightly. Venus’ reign in the evening sky started on August 14, 2019, and will come to an end on June 3, 2020. We know you might have seen Venus already. But watch for it these next several days, at dusk and early evening. Venus will dazzle you!"

See more from Earth Sky HERE:

(Image Credit: EarthSky.org)


National Weather Outlook
 
Here's the weather outlook across the nation as we head into the week ahead. A fairly potent storm will wrap up over the Northeast with areas of heavy rain and snow. Meanwhile, weather conditions in the Upper Midwest will be pretty active as well. Note that Minnesota will have a couple of chances of rain/rumbles with decent rainfall potential for some through midweek.
 
7 Day Precipitation Outlook
 
According to NOAA's WPC, heavy precipitation will continue across the Northeast on Monday. Meanwhile, folks in the Upper Midwest will have a pretty decent rain chance with some 1"+ tallies possible through midweek. The Southwestern part of the nation will remain warm and dry into early May.
 
2020 Tornado Reports So Far This Year
 
According to NOAA's SPC, there have been 542 tornado reports so far this year through April 24th. Note that this has been the most active start to the year since 2012, when there were 588 through that time.
 

Severe Weather Probabilities For April 27th

According to NOAA's SPC, the best chance for severe weather at this time of the year is typically across the Southern U.S., especially in northern Texas and into Oklahoma.

Climate Stories
 
(Image Credit: NOAA Satellite)

