A pregnant Cuban emigre worries about her baby's citizenship as Supreme Court weighs a Trump order

WASHINGTON — Barbara, a Cuban emigre 30 weeks into a high-risk pregnancy, is dealing with the additional stress of not knowing for sure that her baby girl will be an American citizen.
''It scares me a lot that my baby will be born without citizenship because she would not be a citizen of this country. Claiming Cuban citizenship is not an option because we are fleeing from that country,'' she said. ''I really don't know what kind of future my baby would face. I am terrified that my baby will be born without citizenship. It would be like she would be stateless. It's terrible.''
The 35-year-old woman lives in Kentucky, which is not among the 22 states that sued to challenge President Donald Trump's executive order that would deny citizenship to children who are born on U.S. soil to parents who are in the country illegally or temporarily.
Lower courts have so far blocked the executive order from taking effect anywhere in the United States. In arguments Thursday, the Supreme Court weighs the Trump administration's request to narrow those court orders so that they cover only the parties that sued in federal court. Affected children born in Kentucky would not be citizens, if the court sides with the administration.
The woman agreed to an interview with The Associated Press on condition that her last name not be used and her face not be shown on camera.
Barbara has joined the Asylum Seeker Advocacy Project, one of the groups that sued over birthright citizenship. Members of the group likely would be protected under court orders.
She was a lawyer in Cuba before fleeing religious persecution in 2022 with her husband, a daughter, now 4, and her parents, Barbara said. They are seeking political asylum in the United States.
''I would not want my daughter to grow up in a society that excludes her. As a citizen, she will have a lot of rights. I don't know exactly how many places she would not be able to access if she were not a citizen,'' Barbara said.