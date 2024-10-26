Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan and her daughter were among the throngs Friday as President Joe Biden delivered the apology that many Indigenous Americans thought would never come.
‘A powerful first step toward healing’: Minnesotans reflect on Biden’s apology
Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan was among the crowd in Arizona as the president delivered historic apology about boarding schools.
“I think he really said the things that people have been waiting to hear for generations, acknowledged just the horror and trauma of literally having our children stolen from our communities,” said Flanagan, a member of the White Earth Band of Ojibwe. “It’s a powerful first step toward healing.”
Hundreds of boarding schools operated in the 19th and 20th centuries, separating Indigenous children from their families and forcing them to assimilate to European ways. Many children were abused, and at least 973 died, according to a report from the U.S. Department of the Interior.
Other Minnesotans reacted similarly to Flanagan, saying they welcomed the apology but that additional action is needed to help Indigenous people move forward.
Anton Treuer, a professor of Ojibwe at Bemidji State University, wrote in a newsletter that the apology was “a welcome first step on the journey to healing.”
“There is no way to truly right historical injustices for the children buried at Carlisle, Haskell, and other schools, but these words set a new tone for the country and will help heal the anguish so many Natives have carried for so long,” Treuer wrote. “It gives me hope that we can come together to reconcile and heal our troubled nation.”
Sen. Mary Kunesh, DFL-New Brighton, the first Indigenous woman to serve in the state Senate, called Biden’s apology encouraging.
“This recognition of past wrongdoings is an important step towards healing relationships between the United States and the sovereign nations affected by these past systems,” Kunesh said in a prepared statement. “This dark period of American history must be remembered and taught.”
Flanagan, also a DFLer, said the boarding school era is “one generation removed from my family.”
“There literally is no Native person who hasn’t been impacted by this,” she said.
But as Flanagan watched the singers and dancers at the event Friday and as she realized that her child couldn’t imagine a world where those types of atrocities occurred, she was reminded: “We are resilient.”
Related Coverage
NationNative Americans laud Biden for historic apology over boarding schools. They want action to follow
Lebanon's state-run National News Agency said an Israeli airstrike hit guesthouses where journalists were staying in southeast Lebanon, killing three media staffers from two different news agencies Friday. In the southern Gaza Strip, an Israeli attack left 38 people dead.