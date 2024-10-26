Nation

‘A powerful first step toward healing’: Minnesotans reflect on Biden’s apology

Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan was among the crowd in Arizona as the president delivered historic apology about boarding schools.

By Liz Navratil

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 26, 2024 at 12:40AM
Members of the Gila River Indian Community gather to hear President Joe Biden formally apologize for the U.S. government’s role in running hundreds of Indian boarding schools for a 150-year period that stripped Native American children of their language and culture in a systematic effort to force them to assimilate into White society, at Gila Crossing Community School on the Gila River Indian Community outside Phoenix on Friday in Laveen, Ariz. (Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post)

Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan and her daughter were among the throngs Friday as President Joe Biden delivered the apology that many Indigenous Americans thought would never come.

“I think he really said the things that people have been waiting to hear for generations, acknowledged just the horror and trauma of literally having our children stolen from our communities,” said Flanagan, a member of the White Earth Band of Ojibwe. “It’s a powerful first step toward healing.”

Hundreds of boarding schools operated in the 19th and 20th centuries, separating Indigenous children from their families and forcing them to assimilate to European ways. Many children were abused, and at least 973 died, according to a report from the U.S. Department of the Interior.

Other Minnesotans reacted similarly to Flanagan, saying they welcomed the apology but that additional action is needed to help Indigenous people move forward.

Anton Treuer, a professor of Ojibwe at Bemidji State University, wrote in a newsletter that the apology was “a welcome first step on the journey to healing.”

“There is no way to truly right historical injustices for the children buried at Carlisle, Haskell, and other schools, but these words set a new tone for the country and will help heal the anguish so many Natives have carried for so long,” Treuer wrote. “It gives me hope that we can come together to reconcile and heal our troubled nation.”

Sen. Mary Kunesh, DFL-New Brighton, the first Indigenous woman to serve in the state Senate, called Biden’s apology encouraging.

“This recognition of past wrongdoings is an important step towards healing relationships between the United States and the sovereign nations affected by these past systems,” Kunesh said in a prepared statement. “This dark period of American history must be remembered and taught.”

Flanagan, also a DFLer, said the boarding school era is “one generation removed from my family.”

“There literally is no Native person who hasn’t been impacted by this,” she said.

But as Flanagan watched the singers and dancers at the event Friday and as she realized that her child couldn’t imagine a world where those types of atrocities occurred, she was reminded: “We are resilient.”

Related Coverage

Curious Minnesota

How many Native American boarding schools were there in Minnesota?

Nation

Native Americans laud Biden for historic apology over boarding schools. They want action to follow

Nation

Biden visits Indian Country and apologizes for the 'sin' of a 150-year boarding school policy

about the writer

Liz Navratil

Higher education reporter

Liz Navratil covers higher education for the Star Tribune. She spent the previous three years covering Minneapolis City Hall as leaders responded to the coronavirus pandemic and George Floyd’s murder.

See More

More from Nation

See More
Nation

Middle East latest: Israeli strikes on Lebanon and Gaza leave dozens dead

Lebanon's state-run National News Agency said an Israeli airstrike hit guesthouses where journalists were staying in southeast Lebanon, killing three media staffers from two different news agencies Friday. In the southern Gaza Strip, an Israeli attack left 38 people dead.

Nation

Harris, Beyoncé team up for a Texas rally on abortion rights and hope battleground states hear them

Nation

The Latest: Trump sits down with Joe Rogan, Harris to rallies with Beyoncé