WARSAW, Poland — A Polish soldier seriously injured during a training exercise has died, raising the death toll to two, military authorities said Wednesday.
A military tracked vehicle ran over two soldiers, killing one and injuring the other during a drill at a test range in Drawsko Pomorskie, in northwestern Poland, on Tuesday. The injured soldier was airlifted to a hospital.
The 1st Warsaw Armored Brigade, which both soldiers belonged to, said the injured soldier died at a hospital in the city of Szczecin on Wednesday.
Officials said the deaths were unrelated to NATO exercises taking place in Poland.
