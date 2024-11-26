Nation

A police officer has been killed and a suspect wounded in a shooting in North Texas

A police officer was killed and a suspect wounded during a shooting in North Texas, police said Tuesday.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
November 26, 2024 at 4:02PM

GREENVILLE, Texas — A police officer was killed and a suspect wounded during a shooting in North Texas, police said Tuesday.

Police Chief Chris Smith said Officer Cooper Dawson died in a hospital following the shooting Monday night in Greenville, about 45 miles (70 kilometers) northeast of Dallas.

Dawson was ambushed during a foot chase following an attempted traffic stop, Smith said. Dawson returned fire and hit the suspect, who was hospitalized.

''We are heartbroken over the loss of Officer Cooper Dawson, who selflessly put his life on the line to serve and protect our community,'' Smith said in a statement.

''We ask that you keep Officer Dawson's family, our department, and the Greenville community in your thoughts and prayers during this incredibly difficult time,'' Smith said.

Authorities have not released the suspect's name or details about the suspect's condition.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Nation

See More

Nation

Nebraska judge's ruling edges the state closer to legalizing medical marijuana

A judge's ruling Tuesday moved Nebraska one step closer to legalizing medical marijuana. At issue was whether proponents followed the law in gathering signatures to put legalization on the Nov. 5 ballot.

Business

Shoplifting ring stole $2M in cosmetics and clothes then resold them abroad, prosecutors say

Nation

Cheap Ozempic? How millions of Americans with obesity may get access to costly weight-loss drugs